First Foundation Advisors Sells 232 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

EL opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

