First Foundation Advisors Sells 998 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 139,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS NUMV opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $355.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

