First Foundation Advisors Takes $222,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

