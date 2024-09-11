First Foundation Advisors Takes $321,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,667 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE STM opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.