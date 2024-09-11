Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $128,453.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,991.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,929 shares of company stock worth $1,373,088. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $79,035,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 347.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

