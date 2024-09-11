Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.
In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,929 shares of company stock worth $1,373,088. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FIVN opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Five9 has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
