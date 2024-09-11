Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Buys 9,500 Shares

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 9,500 shares of Flagship Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$25,260.50 ($16,840.33).
Flagship Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Flagship Investments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.
Flagship Investments Company Profile
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
