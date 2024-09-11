Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.