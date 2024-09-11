Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

