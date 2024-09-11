Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fluor were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

