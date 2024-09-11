Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 3,504 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

