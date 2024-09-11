Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 1,335 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $23,108.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76.

Flywire Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Flywire by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Flywire by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

