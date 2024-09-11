Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,948 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,406,537 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.78% of Foot Locker worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

