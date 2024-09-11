Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 45.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $125,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $961,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.