Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

