Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,349 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,391,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2,396.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 673,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 646,737 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.