Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $285,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $944,000. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

