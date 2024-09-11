FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

