FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Reduced by Cormark

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.10. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.57 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tecsys

Tecsys Trading Down 2.5 %

TCS opened at C$39.55 on Tuesday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.31 and a one year high of C$44.78. The company has a market cap of C$586.92 million, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.89.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.