FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, September 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$25.44 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$27.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.71. The firm has a market cap of C$10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,878 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.