Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,836,000 after purchasing an additional 233,193 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $436.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

