Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,592 ($20.82) and last traded at GBX 1,588 ($20.77), with a volume of 3377621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,502 ($19.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,090.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) price target on the stock.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,479.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,402.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,080.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

