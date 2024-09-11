Gary Loeb Sells 300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

