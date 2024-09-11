Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Shares Down 24.2%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 30,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 6,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

