Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.99.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

