General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.40, but opened at $45.98. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. General Motors shares last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 2,737,378 shares trading hands.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

