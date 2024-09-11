Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Genesco Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $305.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Genesco has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $5,162,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

