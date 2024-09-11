Gerry Sakkas Acquires 415,497 Shares of PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Free Report) insider Gerry Sakkas bought 415,497 shares of PlaySide Studios stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$222,290.90 ($148,193.93).

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

PlaySide Studios Limited develops and sells mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. The company provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

