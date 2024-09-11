Gina Harrison Sells 689 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,298,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,665,000 after acquiring an additional 550,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 17,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

