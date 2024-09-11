Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 500 ($6.54) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 516.25 ($6.75).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 363.45 ($4.75) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,115.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.19. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 362.60 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.63).

In related news, insider Martin J. Gilbert purchased 3,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £12,270 ($16,045.51). 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

