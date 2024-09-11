Glenn Hiltpold Sells 389 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $32,835.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Hiltpold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $25,941.50.

SAFT opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.89 and a 52-week high of $89.46.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

