Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
CO stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.