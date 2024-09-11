Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 1,495 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

