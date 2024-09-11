Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $359.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.94 and a 200 day moving average of $291.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $361.23.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.