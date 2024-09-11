Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Price Performance
PSA opened at $359.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.94 and a 200 day moving average of $291.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $361.23.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.21.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
