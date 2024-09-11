Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,656 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 149,057 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
