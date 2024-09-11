Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,858,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,351,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,518,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

