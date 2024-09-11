Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 1,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 10,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

