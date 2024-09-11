Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,145 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

