Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 2,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

