Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $110.72 and a one year high of $157.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

