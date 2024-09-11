Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Trading 0% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. 504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.3713 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

