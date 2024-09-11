Gregory M. Weinhoff Sells 25,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.44.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
