GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,805.71 ($23.61).

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.46) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.19) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

GSK Dividend Announcement

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,671 ($21.85) on Wednesday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,371.40 ($17.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.85). The company has a market cap of £68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,478.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,566.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,635.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,309.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.11) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,413.42). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.