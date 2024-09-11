Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 106,703 Shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 106,703 shares of Beneficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $186,730.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 479,511 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,404,967.23.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 2,167 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $4,334.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 685 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $1,616.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $34,743.92.

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Stock Down 11.7 %

BENF opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Beneficient has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $260.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beneficient will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

