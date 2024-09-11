Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys 924,718 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 860.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 924,718 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 15.2% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $127,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock valued at $467,359,322. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

