Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $70.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.