Head-To-Head Analysis: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -88.95% -111.80% -26.35% Onfolio -118.43% -59.94% -38.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied Digital and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $8.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Onfolio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Onfolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $165.58 million 5.34 -$149.27 million ($0.79) -8.15 Onfolio $5.24 million 0.82 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -0.55

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Onfolio on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.