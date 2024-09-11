Head to Head Comparison: Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) vs. Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) and Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Siemens Healthineers 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $65,122.00 53.72 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.21 Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Siemens Healthineers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ainos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35% Siemens Healthineers N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Siemens Healthineers beats Ainos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Diagnostics segment offers in-vitro diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers in laboratory and point-of-care diagnostics; and workflow solutions for laboratories and informatics products. The Varian segment provides cancer care technologies, solutions, and services to oncology departments in hospitals and clinics; and technology-enabled optimized workflows, clinical services, and digital solutions and applications for managing treatment and therapy. Its Advanced Therapies segment offers products that are designed to support image-guided minimally invasive treatments in various areas, such as cardiology, interventional radiology, and surgery; and angiography systems and mobile C-arms. It offers essential technical customer service, such as maintenance and repair; medical equipment performance management; training; clinical education and e-learning; planning and design; financing; asset management; and managed departmental services for laboratories and healthcare facilities, as well as digital healthhcare consulting, products, and services. The company is headquartered in Forchheim, Germany. Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a subsidiary of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

