Head to Head Contrast: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR)

Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cheer has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheer $152.33 million 0.16 $30.48 million N/A N/A 8X8 $723.57 million 0.30 -$67.59 million ($0.55) -3.18

This table compares Cheer and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cheer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Profitability

This table compares Cheer and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheer N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -8.65% -6.51% -0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cheer and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 2 1 3 0 2.17

8X8 has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 61.90%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Cheer.

Summary

8X8 beats Cheer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheer



Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 8X8



8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements. The company also provides 8×8 Communications Platform as-a-Service, a communications platform-as-a-service capabilities that enable businesses to directly integrate its platform services within their websites, mobile apps, and business systems for personalized customer engagement; and Solutions for Microsoft Teams. In addition, it offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. The company markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, webinars, and local and digital advertising channels. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

