Head-To-Head Contrast: Natura &Co (NTCOY) versus Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Natura &Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $4.62 billion $278.27 million 30.81

Analyst Recommendations

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1279 1447 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Natura &Co’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s rivals have a beta of 29.31, indicating that their average share price is 2,831% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 75.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Natura &Co beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

